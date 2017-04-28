Scotland’s ‘biggest ever’ gaming festival heading to Glasgow

Up to 10,000 visitors are expected to attend what is being billed as Scotland’s “biggest ever” gaming festival when it opens at the SEC in Glasgow later this year.

Insomnia X Resonate will bring together publishers and exhibitors to showcase their latest releases from July 21 - 23.

The event is a collaboration between Multiplay Events and QD Events and aims to expand on the success of previous exhibitions held in the city.

Insomnia is the UK’s biggest gaming festival, with the most recent event in Birmingham introducing live music acts for the first time and attracting over 50,000 visitors over four days.

“We’re delighted to be returning to Scotland, following a fantastic three days of video game celebrations in 2016, and teaming up with the Resonate team to deliver an even better event,” said Andy Smith, director of Insomnia.

Fran McIntyre, Director of QD Events, said: “We’ve got an incredible line-up of attractions and YouTube stars to announce in the coming weeks, set to make Insomnia X Resonate Scotland’s biggest gaming event of the year.”

