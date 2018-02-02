Mobile phone coverage in Scotland is ‘unacceptable’

The UK government must take action to fix Scotland’s ‘unacceptable’ mobile phone coverage, the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) is to tell MPs.

The FSB is to tell the Scottish Affairs Committee next week that just 17 per cent of Scotland’s geography has 4G mobile coverage, compared to 60 per cent of England’s landmass.

In written evidence to the committee, the small business campaign group argues that Scotland-specific coverage obligations should be attached to future mobile spectrum sales.

Andy Willox, FSB’s Scottish policy convenor, said: “It doesn’t matter if you’re a corporate high flyer, a local tradesperson or an international tourist, Scotland’s spotty mobile connectivity results in missed opportunities and wasted time.”

SNP MP Drew Hendry said the UK government had refused to accept a demand from his party to adopt a policy giving priority to coverage for rural areas through licensing.

“The Tories continue to let down rural Scotland - they must now, belatedly, take action to improve Scotland’s mobile phone coverage - it is the responsibility of the UK government, and it is unacceptable that only 17% of Scotland’s landmass has 4G coverage, compared to 60% in England,” he said.