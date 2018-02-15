Mining the data – meet and greet gives jobseekers chance to show off skills

Scotland’s top digital technology students will be given a rare opportunity to make contacts with some of the world’s leading companies at a networking event in Glasgow.

The Data Talent meeting has been organised as part of the 2018 Data Fest, which takes place across the country from 19-23 March.

Now in its third year, the introductory event will invite more than 40 ­companies from various sectors to meet 300 Masters and PhD students from Scottish universities.

Among the confirmed attendees are Data Fest sponsors SAS and Merkle Aquila, and organisations including Royal Bank of Scotland, Heineken, Sainsbury’s Bank and the Scottish Government.

“Data is becoming an increasingly valuable resource in a growing range of sectors and industries,” said Data Lab skills manager, Joshua Ryan-Saha.

“The demand for those educated in its use is growing rapidly and Scotland is increasingly regarded as a hub for fostering new data talent. The opportunity for students to meet directly with potential employers is an incredibly valuable one, and the direct impact the event has on jobs post-graduation is measurable.”

The number of academic ­opportunities currently available to students within Scotland continues to rise alongside demand by employers.

The Data Talent event will run over the course of a day in Glasgow, allowing for unstructured networking opportunities in addition to talks and exhibits presented by world class speakers and hosts. There will also be a chance for students to attend skills workshops.

Robin Huggins director of client services at MBN Solutions, Data Talent’s recruitment partners, said: “Scotland is in a unique position in its ability to foster and shape data talent.

“The proximity of our universities, and the collaborations between them have created a vibrant community which employers are increasingly tapping into.

“Our students graduate with real-world experience as well as world-class training, so they are prime targets for the most competitive of employers. Events such as Data Talent are incredibly valuable in the encouragement of dialogue between students and employers.”