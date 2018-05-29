Median salary of Scottish software developers rises above £40,000

The median salary of software developers working in Scotland’s growing tech sector has reached £42,000, a leading industry survey has revealed.

The latest Stack Overflow Global Developer Survey is based on answers from more than 100,000 respondents working across the world. The UK was the fourth highest represented country, with more than 6,000 responses from bosses, staff and freelancers.

The median salary of developers working in England was £45,000 - although that figure was pulled up by the relatively high levels of compensation enjoyed by staff working in London compared to elsewhere in the country.

DevOps specialists and data scientists in the UK reported a higher salary than what’s proportionate to their level of experience, while Groovy is the highest payest language despite developers’ levels of experience, with Scala and Go following behind

The lowest paying languages are Matlab, VBA and Visual Basic 6.

Previous industry surveys have revealed that Edinburgh commands some of the the highest tech salaries outside of the Greater London.

Edinburgh saw the number of jobs in digital tech grow at more than triple the UK average in the three years to 2017, the latest Tech Nation report found, as the sector proved to be one of the best-performing in the UK.

Jobs in digital tech were found to total 9,704, while business turnover for the city reached £1.1bn and turnover by employee came in at £118,000.

