Learning tool helps close gap in Scotland’s maths attainment

An innovative maths tool is helping to close the poverty-related attainment gap in maths learning for children across Scotland.

Izak9 is fuelling numeracy performance by pupils in primary and second level schools around the country.

The creators of the learning resource are working closely with schools, education authorities and teaching universities to help address the Scottish Attainment Challenge.

Franz Schlindwein, who developed Izak9, says: "According to a Joseph Rowntree Foundation report on closing the attainment gap in Scottish education, children from advantaged backgrounds have a significantly greater chance of reaching higher education than those who are disadvantaged.

"A major factor is that children from disadvantaged backgrounds underperform in mathematics.

"Our team has been working in this space for many years in Northern Ireland and more recently in Scotland. And we have made a significant start, with primary schools in most regions of Scotland currently using Izak9 to great effect.

“One of the high schools which uses Izak9, Firrhill in Edinburgh, has already tested the efficacy of the resource. The study has shown that first-year pupils using Izak9 outperform those that haven't used it by more than 30%,” says Mr Schlindwein.

He adds: “Scotland’s Curriculum for Excellence and existing practice in Scottish schools is held in very high regard - we are working hard to support it using Izak9. The fact that so many schools in Scotland are embracing Izak9 confirms its relevance to so many areas of the curriculum.”

Izak9 is an official partner of Maths Week Scotland - a Government initiative to promote the learning of mathematics - which runs from September 10-16. To mark the event, a series of Izak9 workshops for both children and parents will be held in schools in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Livingston and Renfrewshire.

Franz explains: “We are delighted to be an official partner of Maths Week Scotland, during which we will deliver a series of engaging workshops. Children and their parents, grandparents or carers are invited to come together for our fun-filled maths events. We facilitate parent and family workshops around the country on request to help build positive relationships with mathematics within schools and families.

Izak9 Maths Week Workshops are scheduled for: St Charles PS, Glasgow on September 11/13 ; Barrhead HS, Renfrewshire on September 12/13; Dedridge PS and Glenvue Nursery School, Dedridge East, Livingston on September 18 and Towerbank PS, Edinburgh on September 19.

Anyone wishing to schedule a visit to a school as part of the Maths Week Scotland programme, please contact mathsweekscot@gov.scot to arrange, or contact us directly on info@izak9.com

Maths Week will take place from September 10-16, with events across Scotland for schools, families, communities and adults.

For further information on Izak9 in Scotland log on to www.izak9.com/scotland