John Swinney pays tribute to CodeClan on academy’s second birthday

John Swinney has hailed the impact of CodeClan in supplying new talent to support the country’s growing tech sector.

The deputy first minister praised the Edinburgh-based digital skills academy as it marked its second anniversary.

A total of 200 CodeClan graduates have now secured technology related jobs on completion of their courses and, to meet demand, the academy has unveiled plans to double its course numbers in Glasgow in the year ahead.

Mr Swinney said: “Digital skills are playing an increasingly important role in almost all business sectors. Being able to provide a technologically savvy workforce will be crucial for Scotland in the years ahead and CodeClan is playing an influential role in helping us to achieve this.

“The number of organisations returning to recruit skilled employees highlights the success of CodeClan and I welcome its plans for expansion. There is a well-publicised skills gap in the global tech sector and initiatives such as this are key to helping Scotland build the skills capacity to meet that demand.”

CodeClan is viewed by the Scottish Government as a key part of its national digital strategy, which aims to create the conditions in which tech firm can thrive. It is working with industry in a bid to have 150,000 workers in Scotland working in digital technology roles over the next five years.

CodeClan plans to double its intake in Glasgow in 2018 from three cohorts to six, with a further nine starting in Edinburgh - this will produce 200 “job ready individuals” in Edinburgh and 120 in Glasgow during 2018.

Students have the opportunity to work towards a Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) Level 8 pass in Software Development as part of the course. More than 100 have successfully completed this to date.

“CodeClan’s success shows how SDS and partners can work with industry to react quickly to meet the skills needs of employers,” said chairman of Skills Development Scotland, John McClelland.

“Its success has been in equipping people with the digital skills they need and that businesses want in a crucial area of Scotland’s economy.

Polly Purvis, chairwoman of CodeClan, said: “CodeClan has come a long way in two years and continues to change to meet the needs of the industry. We work closely with employers to make sure we are producing people with skills relevant to their needs. With an increase in courses planned for 2018, we will be providing more opportunities than ever before for people considering a career in tech to get involved and develop the skills the industry badly needs.”

David Hale, a former GP from Edinburgh, retrained to be a developer after deciding to leave his career in medicine. After finishing the course he secured a role as a junior software developer with Zonal, a firm creating software and hardware for the hospitality sector.

He said: “CodeClan ticked a lot of boxes because it was local, focussed on practical skills and wasn’t too long at only four months. I can now safely say that going to CodeClan was one of the best decisions of my life. My ultimate goal from going on the course was to get a job as a software developer, and that happened, but better than that it taught me the skills to keep learning and keep progressing as a developer.”

CodeClan opened in Edinburgh in 2015 with the objective of offering a solution to the digital skills gap in Scotland by producing a continuous flow of job-ready developers via its intensive and immersive 16-week software development course.