How data is powering Edinburgh's creative industries

Edinburgh has a thriving cultural and creative sector that stands to benefit from the Data Driven Innovation (DDI) component of the Edinburgh and South East Scotland city deal.

In this video we speak to Caroline Parkinson, Creative Industries Lead at the City Region DDI programme, Prof. Chris Speed, Chair of the Design Informatics Research Centre and Prof. Melissa Terras, Digital Cultural Heritage at the University of Edinburgh.

The trio discuss how the DDI programme can be the collaborative glue of the city and region's growing data economy which already hosts major tech companies such as Rockstar North and Skyscanner.