First scholarship winner now ready to join CodeClan development course

An IT recruitment specialist has revealed the winner of its new scholarship scheme which helps those from disadvantaged backgrounds afford training at a leading digital skills academy.

Cathcart Associates will provide £5,000 towards the cost of CodeClan’s 16-week professional software development course, recognised as one of the best in the industry, to successful applicant Tahnee Downie.

The 33-year-old from Edinburgh applied for the scholarship after being encouraged by other women working in tech.

Tahnee had been considering a course at CodeClan as she planned to change careers from graphic design to software development, but was unable to pay for the course. She instead joined Codebar, an organisation that runs workshops for those underrepresented in tech. She also joined Women Who Code, a non-profit organisation supporting women in the sector.

It was this passion to find out more about coding that impressed Cathcart Associate director Gordon Kaye.

“We all know there is a skills gap in Scotland so we wanted to help a motivated individual retrain into a career in tech through this scholarship,” he said. “The tech industry is booming in Scotland and we believe there should be more opportunities made available for those who have the skills but lack the financial means or come from a disadvantaged background to change careers.”

By offering the scholarship the recruitment specialist aimed to encourage those who are passionate about coding and eager to retrain for a career in digital technology the chance to study at CodeClan.

Tahnee said: “I was encouraged and empowered by Codebar and Women Who Code to pursue a career in technology.

I couldn’t have done it without their support and I’m so lucky to have this amazing opportunity from Cathcart Associates.”

Melinda Mathews Clarkson, CEO of CodeClan, said: “It isn’t always easy to take the leap and change careers, but at CodeClan we are here to support our students to make that change and begin a successful career in the tech industry.”