FinTech Scotland eyes growth with new chief executive appointment

The chief executive of a new body set up to boost growth in the financial technology sector has been named.

Stephen Ingledew will head up FinTech Scotland, an organisation established by the Scottish Government, Scottish Financial Enterprise and the University of Edinburgh.

It aims to promote sustainable economic growth in Scotland’s financial services sector.

Mr Ingledew, currently a non-executive director of Marketing Edinburgh, said: “I am delighted to be given the opportunity to lead FinTech Scotland and help assert our capability as a leading and thriving FinTech environment.

“The fusion of financial services and technology can deliver the economic benefits of growth and productivity, and the social benefits of employment opportunities and better consumer outcomes.”

Business Minister Paul Wheelhouse said: “The Scottish Government, together with industry and academic partners, will now work closely with Fintech Scotland to unlock what look to be significant economic benefits of a thriving FinTech sector.”

