Facebook Live: Murgitroyd Innovator Launchpad winner Turtle Pack

Have your say

Entrepraneur Michael Harkins hopes his swim safety device for children will bring kids in the pool “out their shell”.

The second winner of the Innovator Launchpad competition from European Patent Attorneys Murgitroyd came a close second in 2017.

Michael Harkins, 25 from Livingston, won judges over with his highly-acclaimed Turtle Pack for a second consecutive year.

Turtle Pack is a fun swimming accessory for children, designed to reassert confidence in the water with various levels of buoyancy as their swimming skills grow.

The young entrepraneur scooped the grand prize worth more than £10,000 in the Autumn Edition of the competition.

Watch more from a past winner: Scotsman Facebook Live with uFraction8

We’ll be joined by Keith Jones of Murgitroyd and a victorious Michael Harkins for a special Facebook Live on Wednesday 31st January at 4pm.

Don’t miss the live interview with Turtle Pack on The Scotsman’s Official Facebook Page.