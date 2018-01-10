Entries wanted for 2018 ScotlandIS digital technology awards

Pioneering tech businesses based in Scotland have been invited to submit their most innovative and disruptive products in a prestigious industry competition.

The eighth annual ScotlandIS digital technology awards recognise the country’s diverse range of digital technology businesses and celebrate the talent, achievement and sheer innovation that ensures Scotland remains at the forefront of the sector.

Past winners and finalists include household names and Unicorns such as Skyscanner, FreeAgent and FanDuel. In addition, the next generation of Scottish companies to take the global stage like Nucleus, HotDocs, StormID and Aggreko have also been recognised.

As always innovation from different sized companies is recognised, with the Best Tech Business of the Year award having Large, Small to Medium and Emerging divisions. Further catogories include Best Technology Product or Service for Businesses and Consumers, Best Education Provider, and new for this year, the Leadership Award. The Leadership Award is designed to highlight anyone in an organisation with the skills to inspire team members and the dogged determination to help grow and shape the business.

Martin Mutch, chairman of QikServe, the self-service order and pay solutions company, will lead this year’s panel of seven expert and experienced judges.

Polly Purvis, CEO of ScotlandIS, said: “Scotland’s technology sector is full of innovative and exciting firms delivering products and services to domestic and international markets. These achievements, at home and abroad, should be widely recognised and the Digital Technology Awards 2018 represent a wonderful opportunity to highlight and reward success.

“Some of the country’s most outstanding technology businesses have been celebrated at our awards; its also a terrific showcase for the new and emerging tech stars that can be found throughout Scotland.”

The 2018 categories are:

- Best B2B Technology Product / Service

- Best B2C Technology Product / Service

- Best Financial Services Product / Service

- Best Public Sector Product / Service

- Best Education Provider / Training Programme

- Transformational innovation through data

- Outstanding Marketing Performance of the Year

- Leadership Award

- Digital Agency of the Year

- Digital Technology Business of the Year (Large – 101+ staff)

- Digital Technology Business of the Year (Small – Medium – less than 100 staff)

- Digital Technology Business of the Year (Emerging – less than 10 staff and less than 4 years of age)

The deadline for entries is 5pm on Friday, February 16 and the awards ceremony will take place on Thursday, April 26 at Glasgow’s Radisson Blu Hotel.