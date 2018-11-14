Cloud provider Eureka Solutions celebrates record growth

An East Kilbride cloud solutions provider is predicting further growth following a number of major contract wins.

Eureka Solutions has announced double digit growth in its most recent financial year, leading to record turnover figures.

The growth has been fuelled by a number of major contract wins across the company’s product portfolio.

The company currently has more than 2,000 live contracts, employs 58 people and is predicting continued double digit growth over the next fiscal year.

Eureka Solutions specialises in cloud solutions Oracle NetSuite, Sage 200cloud and has also developed its own integration application called Cloud Data Exchange.

Aileen Primrose, sales director at Eureka Solutions, said: "We are delighted with our year-end results and the number of new clients that we have welcomed into the Eureka Solutions family over the last 12 months.

"The strong order book that we have developed over the last 6 months means we are predicting further significant growth for the year ahead."

The increase in revenue has led to investment in staff across various areas of the business including account management, staff development, technical support and professional services, with further graduate recruitment planned for the current financial year.

Eureka Solutions’ Technical Director, David Lindores, said: "We always strive to maintain our founding principles of Customer Service and Technical Expertise, and the continued investment in staff will allow us to further develop our industry-leading team of business systems experts. It will also enable us to focus on the development and promotion of our own software applications such as Cloud Data Exchange."