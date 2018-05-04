Call for tech entrepreneurs to apply for acceleration initiative

Tech entrepreneurs from across Scotland are being invited to apply for a programme founded by the Duke of York that is visiting the ­Capital in the summer.

Pitch@Palace On Tour Edinburgh is taking place on 2 July, hosted by Edinburgh Business School and Heriot-Watt University. It is part of a UK-wide tour enabling entrepreneurs to learn about the Pitch@Palace initiative, as well as ­connect with local stakeholders and receive mentoring.

The Pitch@Palace programme was founded in 2014 as a platform to amplify and accelerate the work of entrepreneurs, and guides, helps and connects them and early-stage businesses with potential supporters, including CEOs, influencers, angels, and business partners.

Through Pitch@Palace On Tour and direct applications, entrepreneurs are chosen to attend Pitch@Palace Boot Camp. Heather McGregor, executive dean of Edinburgh Business School, praised Pitch@Palace for standing out from all other start-up competitions. She said those winning a place at boot camp will get the chance to present to an “influential” audience covering entrepreneurship, technology, media and investment, adding: “It is an exceptional opportunity and we’re appealing to entrepreneurs from all over Scotland to get to it and apply.”

Pitch@Palace 10.0 will culminate with an event at Buckingham Palace in November.