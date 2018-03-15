Abertay ranked best in Europe for computer games design

A computer games course at a Scottish university has been named the best in Europe for the fourth year in a row in an annual college admissions survey.

The prestigious annual Princeton Review once again rated Abertay University as number one in Europe for undergraduate level games courses and within the top dozen institutions in the world to offer postgraduate degrees in the discipline.

The accolade comes after months of celebrations last year marking 20 years since Abertay launched the world’s first computer games degrees in 1997, leading to Dundee becoming a global hub for the industry.

Head of Abertay’s school of design and informatics, Professor Gregor White said: “The Princeton Review is highly respected the world over by those in the games industry, so for our degree courses to be ranked best in Europe for a fourth consecutive year is hugely pleasing for all of us at Abertay.

“This level of consistent achievement is only made possible through the academic expertise and commitment to excellence shown by colleagues within the School and across the University year after year.”

Abertay was ranked 19th in the world for undergraduate computer games courses, equalling last year’s result.

Now in its ninth year, the review is a recognised benchmark for excellence in the sector and analyses the quality of academic teaching.

With more than 40 questions, the survey also covers a wide range of other topics, from faculty credentials to graduates’ employment and career achievements.

Robert Franek, the Princeton Review’s editor-in-chief, said: “Game design is an exciting field and for students aspiring to work in this field, the schools on our list offer extraordinary opportunities to launch a career in this industry.

“We want to help students find the best program for their needs and interests.

“The top schools on our lists have outstanding faculties and great facilities which will give students the skills and experience they need to pursue a career in this dynamic and burgeoning field.”