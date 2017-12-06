4G network coverage expands across Highlands and Islands

Residents in some of the most remote communities across Scotland can now receive 4G coverage thanks to a network expansion by a communications giant.

O2 said it was continuing to roll out 4G coverage across the Highlands and Islands by launching 4G in over 80 towns, villages and hamlets across the region so far this year.

The mobile network is also starting work on bringing 4G to an additional 90 new locations in the coming months.

Areas that have already been upgraded to 4G this year include Nairn, Dingwall, Nethy Bridge and Raddery in the Highlands as well various locations across Shetland, and the Outer Hebrides.

Upcoming new locations include Thurso, Strathpeffer, Newlands and Glenmore in the Highlands, as well as Breasclete in the Outer Hebrides, Stromness in Orkney and Mossbank on the Shetland Islands, among others.

Derek McManus, chief operating officer O2, said: “We’ve invested in a range of innovative measures to ensure our customers have reliable 4G coverage in rural areas across the Highlands and Islands. This has enabled us to roll out 4G faster than ever across the region this year.

“We are committed to continue bringing 4G, as well as upgrading 2G and 3G coverage, across the region in 2018 with plans to upgrade the network in over 90 new locations in the coming months”

Stuart Robertson, head of digital at Highlands and Islands Enterprise, said, “Improving digital communication across the Highlands and Islands is vital in helping our local businesses and communities continue to grow. It’s encouraging to see that O2 is investing heavily to provide reliable 4G connectivity and we can see the results are paying off with more areas across the region now connected. As we move into 2018, we will continue to work closely with O2, and the other networks, to ensure that we maintain this momentum and ensure 4G continues to be rolled out across the region.”