Winchburgh schools plans agreed

West Lothian Council’s executive has agreed plans and timescales for two new schools in Winchburgh including a much-needed secondary.

The £60 million plan details the building of a new Holy Family primary school in the village for 230 pupils to be opened in August 2022 and the new secondary opening at the same time with a capacity for 660 pupils. The plans are funded as part of the City Region Deal and underwritten by the Scottish Government.

Initial consultation on plans with parents has already begun and will likely be complete and reported back to the councils’s Education Executive before the end of this year.

The new secondary will take pupils from existing areas of Winchburgh and Linlithgow as catchment areas are redrawn, as well as serving the new housing in the Winchburgh and Calderwood Core Development Areas.

In a report to the Executive, Paul Kettrick, corporate estates manager said: “The council is committed to ensuring that we have sufficient education capacity for our area and we deliver modern and innovative schools such to ensure that our children and communities are given the best possible environments and opportunities for quality learning and life chances.

“The issuing of the new project request represents a key stage in the delivery of the projects and establishes the timelines, cost parameters and accommodation requirements at an early stage. This gives the project the best chance of being of high quality, delivered on time and on budget to meet our objectives.”

Executive councillor for Education David Dodds said: “We believe that this is one of the largest investments in Education anywhere in Scotland and the largest single location investment made by the Council.

“West Lothian is one of the fastest growing areas in Scotland and more and more people are choosing to make West Lothian their home and raise their families here. Last year, exam results reached their highest ever levels and we are investing heavily in our school property estate.”