Glasgow pupils will soon be going back to schools.

It’s been a tumultuous time for schoolchildren, with the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown shaking up their timetable.

Pupils broke up for their summer holidays in June, but before you know it they’ll be heading back to school.

Here's when Glasgow schools end for the summer holidays (John Devlin)

If you have a child in a Glasgow City Council school, here’s our guide to their term dates and holidays for the year 2021/2022.

When do Glasgow schools go back in 2021?

Schools broke up for the summer holidays on Thursday, 24 June.

Pupils are currently enjoying their seven week break before schools go backon Monday, August 16.

Before then, Thursday August 12 will be a return date for teachers and the Friday August 13 will be an in-service day.

Key dates for autumn 2021 term in Glasgow

September weekend will take place on Friday, September 24 to Monday, September 27 2021.

In October, there will be an in-service day on Friday, October 8.

October Week will take place from Monday October 11 to Friday October 15.

When do Glasgow schools break up for Christmas?

Glasgow schools will close for Christmas at 2.30pm on Wednesday, December 22 this year.

The Christmas holidays will last until pupils return on Wednesday, January 5 2022.

Key dates for Glasgow Spring Term 2022

In February 2022 there will be a mid-term break from Monday, February 14 to Wednesday, February 16, which will be an in-service day.

Glasgow schools break up for Easter at 2.30pm on Friday, April 1.

Good Friday will by on April 15 and Easter Monday on April 18, 2022.

Schools will return on Tuesday, April 19.

When do Glasgow schools break up for summer 2022?

There will be a May Holiday for Glasgow schools on Monday, May 2.

Thursday, May 5 will be an in-service day to coincide with Scottish local government elections.

The May Weekend will take place on Friday, May 27 to Monday, May 30 2022.

And schools will close for the summer holidays at 1pm on Friday, 24 June 2022.

The return date for teachers for the next term will be Thursday, August 11 next year.

