When are the school holidays in 2020? Scotland term dates for spring, summer and autumn

School holidays vary in Scotland from region to region - here are the key dates for your diary this year.

Read More: These are all the bank holidays in Scotland in 2020



The schools will be deserted again for much of February and May. Picture: Shutterstock

Aberdeen

Spring Term

Term starts - Monday 6 January 2020

Mid-term holiday - Monday 17 February 2020

In-service day - Tuesday 18 February 2020

In-service day - Wednesday 19 February 2020

Term ends - Friday 3 April 2020

Summer Term

Term starts - Tuesday 21 April 2020

May day holiday - Friday 8 May 2020

In-service day - Tuesday 5 May 2020

Term ends - Friday 3 July 2020

Autumn Term

In-service day - Monday 17 August 2020

Term starts - Tuesday 18 August 2020

September holiday - Friday 25 September until Monday 28 September 2020

Term ends - Friday 9 October 2020

Winter Term

Term starts - Monday 26 October 2020

In-service day - Friday 20 November 2020

Term ends - Friday 18 December 2020



For more information, visit the Aberdeen council website.

Aberdeenshire

Spring Term

Term starts – Monday 6 January 2020

Mid-term holiday – Monday 17 February 2020

In-service day – Tuesday 18 February 2020

In-service day – Wednesday 19 February 2020

Term ends – Friday 3 April 2020

Summer Term

Term starts – Monday 20 April 2020

May day holiday - Friday 8 May 2020

Term ends - Friday 3 July 2020

Autumn Term

In-service day - Monday 17 August 2020

Term starts - Tuesday 18 August 2020

Term ends - Friday 9 October 2020

Winter Term

Term starts - Monday 26 October 2020

In-service day - Thursday 19 November and Friday 20 November 2020

Term ends - Friday 18 December 2020



For more information, visit the Aberdeenshire council website.

Angus

Spring Term

Term starts – Monday 6 January 2020

In-service day – Thursday 13 February 2020

Mid-term holiday – Friday 14 February 2020

Mid-term holiday – Monday 17 February 2020

Term ends – Friday 3 April 2020

Summer Term

Term starts – Monday 20 April 2020

May day holiday - Friday 8 May 2020

In-service day – Monday 25 May 2020

In-service day – Tuesday 26 May 2020

Term ends - Friday 26 June 2020

Autumn Term

In-service day - Tuesday 11 August 2020

Term starts - Wednesday 12 August 2020

Term ends - Friday 2 October 2020

Winter Term

Term starts - Monday 19 October 2020

In-service day - Wednesday 2 December and Thursday 3 December 2020

St Andrews day - Friday 4 December

Term ends - Wednesday 23 December 2020



For more information, visit the Angus council website.

Argyll and Bute

Spring Term

Term starts – Monday 6 January 2020

Mid-term-holiday – Friday 7 February 2020

In-service day – Thursday 13 February 2020

In-service day – Friday 14 February 2020

Term ends – Friday 3 April 2020

Summer Term

Term starts – Monday 20 April 2020

In-service day – Thursday 21 May 2020

In-service day – Friday 22 May 2020

Term ends - Friday 26 June 2020

Autumn Term

In-service day - Thursday 13 August 2020 and Friday 14 August 2020

Term starts - Monday 17 August 2020

Term ends - Friday 2 October 2020

Winter Term

Term starts - Monday 19 October 2020

In-service day - Monday 30 November 2020

Term ends - Wednesday 23 December 2020



For more information, visit the Argyll council website.

Clackmannanshire

Spring Term

Term starts – Monday 6 January 2020

In-service day – Monday 17 February 2020

In-service day – Tuesday 18 February 2020

Mid-term holiday – Wednesday 19 February 2020

Term ends – Friday 3 April 2020

Summer Term

Term starts – Monday 20 April 2020

In-service day – Friday 1 May 2020

May day holiday – Monday 4 May 2020

Term ends – Thursday 25 June 2020

Autumn Term

In-service day - Monday 17 August 2020 and Tuesday 18 August 2020

Term starts - Wednesday 19 August 2020

Term ends - Friday 9 October 2020

Winter Term

In-service day - Monday 19 October 2020

Term starts - Tuesday 20 October 2020

In-service day - Monday 30 November 2020

Term ends - Wednesday 23 December 2020



For more information, visit the Clackmannanshire council website.

Dumfries and Galloway

Spring Term

Term starts – Wednesday 8 January 2020

Mid-term holiday – Monday 17 February 2020 until Friday 21 February 2020

Term ends – Friday 3 April 2020

Summer Term

Term starts – Monday 20 April 2020

May day holiday – Monday 4 May 2020

Term ends – Thursday 2 July 2020

Autumn Term

In-service day - Tuesday 18 August 2020 and Wednesday 19 August 2020

Term starts - Thursday 20 August 2020

Term ends - Friday 9 October 2020

Winter Term

Term starts - Monday 26 October 2020

In-service day - Monday 21 December 2020

Term ends - Friday 18 December 2020



For more information, visit the Dumfries and Galloway council website.

Dundee

Spring Term

Term starts – Tuesday 7 January 2020

Mid-term holiday – Monday 17 February 2020 until Friday 21 February 2020

Term ends – Friday 27 March 2020

Summer Term

Term starts – Monday 13 April 2020

May day holiday – Monday 4 May 2020

In-service day – Thursday 21 May 2020

In-service day – Friday 22 May 2020

Victoria day – Monday 25 May 2020

Term ends – Friday 26 June 2020

Autumn Term

In-service day - Monday 17 August

Term starts - Tuesday 18 August 2020

Term ends - Friday 2 October 2020

Winter Term

Term starts - Monday 19 October 2020

In-service day - Thursday 12 November 2020 and Friday 13 November 2020

Term ends - Wednesday 23 December 2020



For more information, visit the Dundee council website.

East Ayrshire

Spring Term

Term starts – Monday 6 January 2020

Mid-term holiday – Friday 7 February 2020 until Wednesday 12 February 2020

Term ends – Friday 3 April 2020

Summer Term

Term starts – Monday 20 April 2020

May day holiday – Monday 4 May 2020

Term ends – Friday 26 June 2020

Autumn Term

In-service day - Monday 17 August

Term starts - Tuesday 18 August 2020

September Holiday - Friday 18 September 2020 and Monday 21 September 2020

Term ends - Friday 9 October 2020

Winter Term

In-service day - Monday 19 October 2020

Term starts - Tuesday 20 October 2020

Term ends - Wednesday 23 December 2020



For more information, visit the East Ayrshire council website.

East Dunbartonshire

Spring Term

Term starts – Monday 6 January 2020

Mid-term holiday – Friday 7 February 2020 until Wednesday 12 February 2020

Term ends – Friday 3 April 2020

Summer Term

Term starts – Monday 20 April 2020

May day holiday – Monday 4 May 2020

In-service day – Thursday 21 May 2020

May weekend: Friday 22 May until Monday 25 May

Term ends – Wednesday 24 June 2020

Autumn Term

In-service day - Tuesday 11 August and Wednesday 12 August 2020

Term starts - Thursday 13 August 2020

September Holiday - Friday 25 September 2020 and Monday 28 September 2020

Term ends - Thursday 8 October 2020

Winter Term

Term starts - Monday 19 October 2020

Term ends - Wednesday 23 December 2020



For more information, visit the East Dunbartonshire council website.

East Lothian

Spring Term

In-service day - Tuesday 7 January

Term starts – Wednesday 8 January 2020

Mid-term holiday – Thursday 13 February 2020 until Wednesday 19 February 2020

Term ends – Friday 3 April 2020

Summer Term

Term starts – Tuesday 21 April 2020

May day – Monday 4 May 2020

In-service day – Monday 18 May 2020

Term ends – Friday 26 June 2020

Autumn Term

In-service day - Monday 17 August 2020 and Tuesday 18 August 2020

Term starts - Wednesday 19 August 2020

September holiday - Friday 18 September 2020 and Monday 21 September 2020

Term ends - Friday 16 October 2020

Winter Term

In-service day - Monday 26 October 2020

Term starts - Tuesday 27 October 2020

Term ends - Wednesday 23 December 2020

For more information, visit the East Lothian council website.

East Renfrewshire

Spring Term

Term starts – Monday 6 January 2020

Mid-term holiday – Friday 7 February 2020 until Wednesday 12 February 2020

Term ends – Friday 3 April 2020

Summer Term

Term starts – Monday 20 April 2020

In-service day – Thursday 7 May 2020

In-service day – Friday 8 May 2020

May weekend: Friday 22 May until Tuesday 26 May

Term ends – Friday 26 June 2020

Autumn Term

In-service day - Monday 17 August and Tuesday 18 August 2020

Term starts - Wednesday 19 August 2020

September Holiday - Friday 25 September 2020 and Monday 28 September 2020

Term ends - Friday 9 October 2020

Winter Term

In-service - Monday 19 October 2020

Term starts - Tuesday 20 October 2020

Term ends - Tuesday 22 December 2020



For more information, visit the East Renfrewshire council website.

Edinburgh

Spring Term

Term starts – Thursday 9 January 2020

Mid-term holiday – Monday 10 February 2020 until Friday 14 February 2020

Term ends – Friday 3 April 2020

Summer Term

Term starts – Tuesday 21 April 2020

In-service day – Monday 4 May 2020

May holiday – Friday 8 May 2020

Victoria day – Monday 18 May 2020

Term ends – Friday 26 June 2020

Autumn Term

Term starts - Wednesday 19 August 2020

September Holiday - Monday 21 September 2020

Term ends - Friday 16 October 2020

Winter Term

Term starts - Tuesday 27 October 2020

Term ends - Tuesday 22 December 2020



For more information, visit the Edinburgh council website.

Falkirk

Spring Term

Term starts – Monday 6 January 2020

Mid-term holiday – Friday 14 February 2020 until Tuesday 18 February 2020

Term ends – Friday 3 April 2020

Summer Term

Term starts – Monday 20 April 2020

In-service day – Thursday 30 April 2020

May holiday – Friday 8 May 2020

Term ends – Friday 26 June 2020

Autumn Term

In-service day - Monday 17 August 2020

Term starts - Tuesday 18 August 2020

September Holiday - Monday 7 September 2020

Term ends - Friday 9 October 2020

Winter Term

In-service - Monday 19 October 2020

Term starts - Tuesday 20 October 2020

Term ends - Thursday 24 December 2020



For more information, visit the Falkirk council website.

Fife

Spring Term

Term starts – Monday 6 January 2020

Mid-term holiday – Thursday 13 February 2020

Term ends – Friday 3 April 2020

Summer Term

Term starts – Monday 20 April 2020

May day holiday – Monday 4 May 2020

In-service day – Monday 1 June 2020

Term ends – Friday 26 June 2020

Autumn Term

In-service day - Monday 17 August and Tuesday 18 2020

Term starts - Wednesday 19 August 2020

Term ends - Friday 9 October 2020

Winter Term

Term starts - Monday 26 October 2020

Term ends - Tuesday 22 December 2020



For more information, visit the Fife council website.

Glasgow

Spring Term

Term starts – Monday 6 January 2020

Mid-term holiday – Friday 7 February until Thursday 13 February 2020

Term ends – Friday 3 April 2020

Summer Term

Term starts – Monday 20 April 2020

May holiday – Friday 8 May 2020

In-service day – Monday 11 May 2020

May Weekend – Friday 22 May and Monday 25 May 2020

Term ends – Wednesday 24 June

Autumn Term

In-service day - Tuesday 11 August and Wednesday 12 August 2020

Term starts - Thursday 13 August 2020

September holiday - Friday 25 September 200 and Monday 28 September 2020

Term ends - Thursday 8 October 2020

Winter Term

Term starts - Monday 19 October 2020

Term ends - Tuesday 22 December 2020



For more information, visit the Glasgow council website.

Inverclyde

Spring Term

Term starts – Monday 6 January 2020

Mid-term holiday – Friday 7 February until Thursday 13 February 2020

Term ends – Friday 3 April 2020

Summer Term

Term starts – Monday 20 April 2020

May holiday – Monday 4 May 2020

May Weekend – Friday 22 May until Wednesday 27 May 2020

Term ends – Wednesday 24 June

Autumn Term

In-service day - Monday 17 August 2020

Term starts - Tuesday 18 August 2020

September holiday - Monday 7 September 2020

Term ends - Friday 9 October 2020

Winter Term

In-service day - Monday 19 October 2020

Term starts - Tuesday 20 October 2020

Term ends - Tuesday 22 December 2020



For more information, visit the Inverclyde council website.

Midlothian

Spring Term

Term starts – Tuesday 7 January 2020

Mid-term holiday – Monday 10 February until Friday 14 February 2020

Term ends – Friday 3 April 2020

Summer Term

Term starts – Monday 20 April 2020

May holiday – Friday 8 May 2020

Victoria day – Monday 18 May 2020

Term ends – Friday 26 June

Autumn Term

Term starts - Wednesday 19 August 2020

September holiday - Friday 18 September 2020 and Monday 21 September 2020

Term ends - Friday 16 October 2020

Winter Term

Term starts - Tuesday 27 October 2020

Term ends - Wednesday 23 December 2020



For more information, visit the Midlothian council website.

Moray

Spring Term

Term starts – Monday 6 January 2020

Mid-term holiday – Friday 7 February until Tuesday 11 February 2020

Term ends – Friday 27 March 2020

Summer Term

Term starts – Monday 13 April 2020

May holiday – Monday 4 May 2020

In-service day – Thursday 14 May 2020 and Friday 15 May 2020

Term ends – Thursday 2 July

Autumn Term

In-service day - Monday 17 August 2020

Term starts - Tuesday 18 August 2020

Term ends - Friday 9 October 2020

Winter Term

Term starts - Monday 26 October 2020

In-service day - Monday 16 November 2020 and Tuesday 17 November 2020

Term ends - Friday 18 December 2020



For more information, visit the Moray council website.

North Ayrshire

Spring Term

Term starts – Monday 6 January 2020

Mid-term holiday – Friday 7 February until Monday 10 February 2020

In-service day – Tuesday 11 February 2020

Term ends – Thursday 2 April 2020

Summer Term

Term starts – Monday 20 April 2020

May holiday – Friday 8 May 2020

May holiday – Monday 25 May 2020

In-service day – Tuesday 26 May 2020

Term ends – Friday 26 June 2020

Autumn Term

In-service day - Monday 17 August 2020

Term starts - Tuesday 18 August 2020

September holiday - Monday 21 2020

Term ends - Friday 9 October 2020

Winter Term

In-service day - Monday 19 October 2020

Term starts - Tuesday 20 October 2020

Local holiday - Friday 20 November 2020 and Monday 23 November 2020

Term ends - Wednesday 23 December 2020



For more information, visit the North Ayrshire council website.

North Lanarkshire

Spring Term

Term starts – Monday 6 January 2020

Mid-term holiday – Monday 10 February and Tuesday 11 February 2020

In-service day – Wednesday 12 February 2020

In-service day – Thursday 13 February 2020

Term ends – Thursday 2 April 2020

Summer Term

Term starts – Monday 20 April 2020

May holiday – Friday 8 May 2020

In-service day – Monday 11 May 2020

May holiday – Friday 22 May 2020 until Tuesday 26 May 2020

Term ends – Wednesday 24 June 2020

Autumn Term

In-service day - Tuesday 11 August 2020 and Wednesday 12 August 2020

Term starts - Thursday 13 August 2020

September holiday - Friday 25 September 2020 and Monday 28 September

Term ends - Friday 9 October 2020

Winter Term

Term starts - Monday 19 October 2020

In-service day - Monday 16 November 2020

Term ends - Tuesday 22 December 2020



For more information, visit the North Lanarkshire council website.

Orkney Islands

Spring Term

Term starts – Monday 6 January 2020

In-service day – Thursday 13 February 2020

Mid-term holiday – Friday 14 February 2020 until Monday 17 February 2020

Term ends – Thursday 2 April 2020

Summer Term

Term starts – Monday 20 April 2020

May holiday – Monday 4 May 2020

In-service day – Monday 1 June 2020

Term ends – Friday 26 June 2020

Autumn Term

Term starts - Tuesday 18 August 2020

Term ends - Friday 9 October 2020

Winter Term

Term starts - Wednesday 28 October 2020

Term ends - Friday 18 December 2020



For more information, visit the Orkney council website.

Perth and Kinross

Spring Term

Term starts – Monday 6 January 2020

In-service day – Wednesday 12 February 2020

Mid-term holiday – Thursday 13 February 2020 until Friday 14 February 2020

Term ends – Friday 3 April 2020

Summer Term

Term starts – Monday 20 April 2020

May holiday – Friday 8 May 2020

In-service day – Friday 22 May 2020

Term ends – Wednesday 1 July 2020

Autumn Term

In-service day - Monday 17 August 2020 and Tuesday 18 August 2020

Term starts - Wednesday 19 August 2020

Term ends - Friday 2 October 2020

Winter Term

Term starts - Monday 19 October 2020

In-service day - Thursday 12 November 2020 and Friday 13 November 2020

Term ends - Wednesday 23 December 2020



For more information, visit the Perth and Kinross council website.

Renfrewshire

Spring Term

Term starts – Monday 6 January 2020

In-service day – Friday 7 February 2020

Mid-term holiday – Monday 10 February 2020 until Tuesday 11 February 2020

Term ends – Friday 3 April 2020

Summer Term

Term starts – Monday 20 April 2020

In-service day – Friday 1 May 2020

May holiday – Monday 4 May 2020

Local holiday – Friday 22 May 2020 and Monday 25 May 2020

Term ends – Friday 26 June 2020

Autumn Term

In-service day - Wednesday 12 August 2020 and Thursday 13 August 2020

Term starts - Friday 14 August 2020

September holiday - Friday 25 September 2020 and Monday 28 September 2020

Term ends - Friday 9 October 2020

Winter Term

In-service day - Monday 19 October 2020

Term starts - Tuesday 20 October 2020

St Andrews day - Monday 30 November 2020

Term ends - Tuesday 22 December 2020



For more information, visit the Renfrewshire council website.

Scottish Borders

Spring Term

Term starts – Monday 6 January 2020

Mid-term holiday – Thursday 13 February 2020 until Wednesday 19 February 2020

Term ends – Friday 3 April 2020

Summer Term

Term starts – Monday 20 April 2020

In-service day – Thursday 7 May 2020

VE day holiday – Friday 8 May 2020

Term ends – Tuesday 30 June 2020

Autumn Term

In-service day - Monday 17 August 2020

Term starts - Tuesday 18 August 2020

Term ends - Friday 9 October 2020

Winter Term

Term starts- Monday 19 October 2020

In-service day - Thursday 12 November and Friday 13 November

St Andrews day - Monday 30 November 2020

Term ends - Friday 18 December 2020



For more information, visit the Scottish Borders council website.

Shetland Islands

Spring Term

Term starts – Wednesday 8 2020

Holiday – Wednesday 29 January 2020

In-service day – Thursday 20 February 2020

In-service day - Friday 21 February 2020

In-service day – Monday 24 February 2020

Term ends – Friday 27 March 2020

Summer Term

Term starts – Tuesday 14 April 2020

Term ends – Friday 3 July 2020

Autumn Term

Term starts - Wednesday 19 August 2020

Term ends - Friday 9 October 2020

Winter Term

Term starts - Wednesday 28 October 2020

Term ends - Tuesday 22 December 2020



For more information, visit the Shetland Islands council website.

South Ayrshire

Spring Term

Term starts – Monday 6 January 2020

In-service day – Friday 7 February 2020

Mid-term holiday – Monday 10 February 2020 and Tuesday 11 February 2020

Term ends – Thursday 2 April 2020

Summer Term

Term starts – Monday 20 April 2020

May holiday – Monday 4 May 2020

Local holiday – Monday 25 May 2020 and Tuesday 26 May 2020

Term ends – Friday 26 June 2020

Autumn Term

In-service day - Monday 17 August 2020 and Tuesday 18 August 2020

Term starts - Wednesday 19 August 2020

September holiday - Friday 18 September 2020 and Monday 21 September 2020

Term ends - Friday 9 October 2020

Winter Term

In-service day - Monday 19 October 2020

Term starts - Tuesday 20 October 2020

Term ends - Wednesday 23 December 2020



For more information, visit the South Ayrshire council website.

South Lanarkshire

Spring Term

Term starts – Monday 6 January 2020

In-service day – Friday 7 February 2020

Mid-term holiday – Monday 10 February 2020 and Tuesday 11 February 2020

In-service day – Wednesday 12 February 2020

Term ends – Friday 3 April 2020

Summer Term

Term starts – Monday 20 April 2020

In-service day – Thursday 7 May 2020

May day – Friday 8 May 2020

Local holiday – Friday 22 May 2020 and Monday 25 May 2020

Term ends – Wednesday 24 June 2020

Autumn Term

In-service day - Tuesday 11 August 2020 and Wednesday 12 August 2020

Term starts - Thursday 13 August 2020

September holiday - Friday 25 September 2020 and Monday 28 September 2020

Term ends - Friday 9 October 2020

Winter Term

Term starts - Monday 19 October 2020

In-service day - Monday 16 November 2020

Term ends - Tuesday 22 December 2020



For more information, visit the South Lanarkshire council website.

Stirling

Spring Term

Term starts – Monday 6 January 2020

In-service day – Monday 17 February 2020 and Tuesday 18 February

Mid-term holiday – Wednesday 19 February 2020 until Friday 21 February 2020

Term ends – Friday 3 April 2020

Summer Term

Term starts – Monday 20 April 2020

In-service day – Friday 1 May 2020

May day – Friday 8 May 2020

Term ends – Friday 26 June 2020

Autumn Term

In-service day -Monday 17 August 2020 and Tuesday 18 August 2020

Term starts - Wednesday 19 August 2020

Term ends - Friday 9 October 2020

Winter Term

Term starts - Monday 19 October 2020

Term ends - Wednesday 23 December 2020



For more information, visit the Stirling council website.

West Dunbartonshire

Spring Term

Term starts – Monday 6 January 2020

In-service day – Friday 7 February

Mid-term holiday – Monday 10 February 2020 and Tuesday 12 February

In-service day – Wednesday 12 February

Term ends – Friday 3 April 2020

Summer Term

Term starts – Monday 20 April 2020

May day – Friday 8 May 2020

In-service day – Thursday 21 May 2020

Mid-term-holiday – Friday 22 May 2020 and Monday 25 May 2020

In-service day – Tuesday 26 May 2020

Term ends – Friday 26 June 2020

Autumn Term

In-service day - Thursday 13 August 2020 and Friday 14 August 2020

Term starts - Monday 17 August 2020

September holiday - Friday 25 September 2020 and Monday 28 September 2020

Term ends - Thursday 8 October 2020

Winter Term

Term starts - Monday 19 October 2020

Term ends - Tuesday 22 December 2020



For more information, visit the West Dunbartonshire council website.

West Lothian

Spring Term

Term starts – Tuesday 7 January 2020

Mid-term holiday – Thursday 13 February 2020 until Wednesday 19 February 2020

Term ends – Friday 3 April 2020

Summer Term

Term starts – Monday 20 April 2020

Mid-term-holiday – Friday 1 May 2020 until Wednesday 6 May 2020

Local holiday – Monday 18 May 2020

Term ends – Friday 26 June 2020

Autumn Term

In-service day - Monday 17 August 2020

Term starts - Tuesday 18 August 2020

September holiday - Monday 21 September 2020

In-service day - Tuesday 22 September 2020

Term ends - Friday 9 October 2020

Winter Term

In-service day - Monday 19 October 2020

Term starts - Tuesday 20 October 2020

Term ends - Tuesday 22 December 2020



For more information, visit the West Lothian council website.