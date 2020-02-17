University strikes in Scotland: why universities are striking, which ones are taking part and all the UCU strike dates

Twelve Scottish universities are partaking in strikes in February and March.

The Universities of Edinburgh, Glasgow and St Andrews are among the participating schools, who will strike over the course of four weeks.

The University of Glasgow is among the participating universities (PA Media)

Staff from 74 universities across the UK will walk out for 14 days spread across February and March, culminating in a week-long walkout from March 9 to March 13.

Spearheaded by the University and College Union (UCU), the strikes could bring disruption for millions of students.

Strikes over the same issues took place in November and December of 2019.

READ MORE: Edinburgh University students vote to reject ban of beef products from campus bars and cafes

Why are university staff walking out?

The action hinges on two main disputes: one relating to pensions and the other to pay and work conditions.

A series of changes made to the Universities Superannuation Scheme (USS) since 2011, means that staff are paying more into their pensions, but ultimately missing out on tens of thousands of pounds, according to the UCU.

According to the UCU, a typical member of the scheme will pay around £40,000 more into their pension, but receive nearly £200,000 less in retirement leaving - this would leave them £240,000 worse off in total.

Members are also striking over the decline in value of staff pay.

According to Universities and Colleges Employers Association (UCEA), pay of staff has dropped by around 17% in real terms since 2009.

The UCU claim that staff pay has actually fallen by 20% in that time, as pay awards in higher education have resulted in a cumulative increase of 11%, but in the same time period the RPI (retail price index) has increased by 31.8%.

When are the strikes?

Fourteen days of strikes will take place over four weeks in February and March.

Week one: February 20 and 21

Week two: February 24 to 26

Week three: February 2 to 5

Week four: February 9 to 13.

Full list of Scottish universities affected

Heriot-Watt University

The University of Dundee

The University of Stirling

The University of Edinburgh

The University of Glasgow

The University of St Andrews

The University of Strathclyde

The University of Aberdeen

Glasgow Caledonian University (P&C)

Glasgow School of Art (P&C)

Queen Margaret University, Edinburgh (P&C)

Scottish Association of Marine Science (USS Pensions dispute only)

