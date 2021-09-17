The Times and Sunday Times published its guide to the top universities in the UK today, with the University of St Andrews hitting headlines as it beat world renown Oxbridge universities to the coveted number one spot.
The Good University Guide 2022 saw a number of universities in Scotland move up the list this year, with St Andrews University, the University of Edinburgh, the University of Aberdeen and more edging higher in the esteemed UK university rankings.
The triumph of St Andrews University on the almost 30-year-old rankings, however, stands out – being the first time that a university besides the University of Oxford or the University of Cambridge has topped the league table.
Principal and Vice-Chancellor of St Andrews University, Professor Sally Mapstone, said: “I am thrilled for our students, staff and alumni.
They are the people who made this happen.”
“As one community, we strive constantly for excellence, and have a strategy that hasn’t been afraid to believe St Andrews could challenge at the very top by combining the best teaching, world-leading research, and an unswerving commitment to student satisfaction and achievement.
“Of course we’ll enjoy this remarkable result, and I expect there may be a little good-natured cross-border teasing amongst colleagues.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted her congratulations to St Andrews University this morning.
"Many congratulations to @univofstandrews - top UK university,” Ms Sturgeon said.
"A well deserved accolade #GoodUniGuide”.
Here’s where the rest of Scotland’s universities ranked in the Good University Guide 2022 rankings.