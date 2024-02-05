Universities Scotland: SNP urged to probe impact of cap on Scottish student numbers

SNP ministers have been urged to “interrogate the data” on university admissions amid fears Scottish students are missing out on places at the nation’s top institutions.

Conservative MSP Liam Kerr said it was time to remove “obstacles” being put in the way of students from Scotland.

He was speaking after an investigation by The Scotsman found international students were more likely to be offered places in the majority of subjects at Edinburgh and St Andrews universities.

It also comes amid a renewed debate over the future of the SNP’s free tuition policy, which ensures Scottish students leave university with lower levels of debt than in the rest of the UK, but also results in a cap in the number of places for Scots.

Meanwhile, the Scottish Government recently confirmed that additional Covid-era funding for 1,200 extra places for Scots would not be continued.

Mr Kerr said: “Young Scots will be disheartened to see such a significant difference between the number of offers being made to international students and Scottish students.

“They already face many challenges trying to study at a Scottish university, not least due to the cap on places for Scottish students and the SNP’s disastrous plans to cut at least 1,200 spaces for Scottish students.

“It’s long past time the SNP interrogated the data properly, ceased throwing up ever more obstacles in the way of Scottish students and reconsidered its disastrous cuts to both the sector and the Scottish spaces.”

The universities insisted the number of offers for international students did not impact the number of places for Scots.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: "The latest UCA S [Universities and Colleges Admissions Service] data shows that 35,320 Scottish domiciled students were accepted to study at Scottish universities in 2023, which accounted for around 76 per cent of all acceptances that year. This includes a record number of young people aged 19 and under.

“The Scottish Government welcomes international students and recognises the important and valuable contribution they make to our society, culture and economy.