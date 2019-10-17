Top marks for Linlithgow school and nursery

Education inspectors have handed Springfield Primary and Bonnytoun Nursery in Linlithgow a glowing report following a recent inspection.

Education Scotland singled out leadership provided by senior staff as offering “clear strategic direction in a number of important areas” at the school and nursery.

They also noted the high expectations of nursery staff for both themselves and pupils contributed to “a climate of aspiration and ambition”.

Planning, learning, teaching and assessment were commended as offering high levels of challenge for children, coupled with safeguards to ensure the young pupils make progress.

Children were described as “highly motivated” and able to apply learning to real-life situations, while pupil attainment showed a “consistent pattern and trend of high performance”. The nursery was graded as ‘very good’ in areas including ‘ensuring wellbeing, equality and inclusion’, as well as ‘learning, teaching and assessment’.

Inspectors identified some areas for improvement, including recommendations for improved monitoring and evaluation of work to better highlight the impact on learning and achievement.

The school was rated as ‘excellent’ in ‘ensuring wellbeing and inclusion’, ‘very good’ in ‘raising attainment’ and ‘learning, teaching and assessment’. The quality of ‘leadership of change’ was rated as ‘good’, although inspectors noted “a period of staff change” had taken place, with both the headteacher and depute having held their posts for little over two years. Despite this, they were noted to provide “effective leadership” which has sparked a “positive culture change” at the school.

Young pupils were also noted as displaying attainment levels in numeracy which are above the national average.

Headteacher Mark Wells said: “We are delighted that Education Scotland inspectors have recognised our hard work to provide the best possible education experience for every pupil at Springfield and Bonnytoun.

“To achieve an excellent in ‘ensuring wellbeing, equality and inclusion’ clearly demonstrates our commitment to instilling key values such as respect, kindness and confidence in all our pupils.

“Many thanks to all the staff, pupils, parents/carers and wider school community who have all played a major role in helping us achieve this positive report.”

Executive councillor for education David Dodds said: “Congratulations to the whole Springfield Primary and Bonnytoun Nursery community on this superb Education Scotland report. To achieve very good or higher in virtually every area is a fantastic achievement and shows the excellent work taking place there.”