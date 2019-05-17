Three more staff suspended at Motherwell school as part of ongoing investigation

Three teaching assistants have now been suspended as part of the ongoing investigation into ‘inappropriate restraint techniques’ at Clydeview School in Motherwell.

Back in March, North Lanarkshire Council contacted police after video evidence emerged from the school for additional support needs and a teacher was suspended.

The footage, which dates back to the early part of last year, showed a young boy with autism being restrained, and the latest development now means a total of four staff members have been suspended over the incident.

A spokesman for North Lanarkshire council said it was unable to comment whilst the investigation was ongoing, while Police Scotland said inquiries were ongoing.

Clydeview provides learning and support for children aged five to 12, and this comes on the back of the school being slated by inspectors from Education Scotland who called for a number of improvements in its latest review.

The Times & Speaker previously reported that a turnaround plan was underway to support the new head teacher and address the issues highlighted as ‘a matter of utmost priority’.