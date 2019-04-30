This is how you can get FREE LEGO at Smyths Toys in Edinburgh

Attention all LEGO enthusiasts. This weekend, all Smyths Toys stores across the country will be giving the plastic bricks away for free.

Staff at the Fort Kinnaird outlet in the east of the city will be handing it out from 9am on Saturday, May 4th.

But it’s been billed as a ‘while stocks last’ affair, so you’ll need to be up sharp and get down there to be among the first in line.

Revealing the news in a post on social media, Smyths Toys Superstores said: “This Saturday 4th May, we have LEGO® giveaways at your local Smyths Toys from 9am, while stocks last.

“Unlock your creativity at our imagination station AND receive a FREE LEGO giveaway.”

Under the terms and conditions, the post says: “Giveaways while stocks last. First come first serve basis. Strictly one giveaway per child. No purchase necessary.”

According to the Mirror, some stores, including Edinburgh, will host some special LEGO and Star Wars characters.

And it coincides with the reveal of LEGO’s new Harry Potter sets for 2019, which include the Knight Bus, Hogwarts clock tower and a Triwizard tournament set.

