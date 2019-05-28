These are the most oversubscribed primary schools in Edinburgh based on March 2019 application figures
30 primary schools in Edinburgh were oversubscribed for admission into primary 1 for the year 2019/2020.
These figures, which are correct according to initial application figures as of March 2019, were provided by Edinburgh City Council and are based on the registered catchment children for each school by the end of February. This can change come August subject to late applications and withdrawn applications, which can lead to schools no longer being oversubscribed. We will publish a new, updated list when new figures are disclosed.