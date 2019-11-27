These are the 10 top performing secondary state schools in Glasgow and East Renfrewshire - ranked by exam results

The top performing Glasgow schools have been revealed in new data showcasing the exam performance of the cities high schools.

The rankings in the The Sunday Times Schools Guide are determined by the proportion of students at Edinburgh secondary schools achieving five or more Higher passes in 2018 (which is given a double weighting), and the proportions gaining five or more National 5 qualifications and two or more Advanced Highers. Here are the 10 best secondary state Glasgow schools, ranked by exam results.

1. Jordanhill School Jordanhill School received an overall score of 309. 45 Chamberlain Rd, Glasgow, G13 1SP

2. Mearns Castle High School Mearns Castle High School received an overall score of 265. Waterfoot Rd, Newton Mearns, Glasgow, G77 5GU

3. Williamwood High School Williamwood High School received an overall score of 262. Eaglesham Rd, Clarkston, Glasgow, G76 8RF

4. Hyndland Secondary School Hyndland Secondary School received an overall score of 203. 9 Lauderdale Gardens, Glasgow, G12 9RQ

