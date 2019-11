The rankings in the The Sunday Times Schools Guide are determined by the proportion of students at Scottish state secondary schools achieving five or more Higher passes in 2018 (which is given a double weighting), and the proportions gaining five or more National 5 qualifications and two or more Advanced Highers. Here are the 10 best secondary state schools in Scotland - ranked by exam results.

1. Jordanhill School, Glasgow Retaining its position at the top of the table, Jordanhill is once again ranked the best state secondary school in Scotland based on exam results. 95 per cent of students leave with five or more National 5s.

2. Dunblane High School, Stirling Council area In 2018, 92 percent of students left armed with five or more National 5s at Dunblane High School.

3. St Ninian's High School, East Renfrewshire At St Ninian's High School, East Renfrewshire, 89 per cent of students left with five or more National 5s.

4. Boroughmuir High School, Edinburgh Boroughmuir is the top secondary school in the list from Edinburgh.

