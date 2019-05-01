The best universities in Scotland to study at in 2020 ranked in order

New data from TheCompleteUniversityGuide.co.uk assesses 14 of Scotland's 15 universities (Highland and Islands University excluded) on 10 measures including entry standards, student satisfaction, research quality, graduate prospects, degree scores and more. The institutions north of the border also feature in a UK-wide ranking of 131 British universities. Here is how Scotland's universities ranked:

1. St Andrews St Andrews remains the highest ranked Scottish university and third overall in the UK.

2. Edinburgh University In the UK University League Table, Edinburgh (=16th) rises seven places and is ranked second overall.

3. Glasgow Glasgow jumps six places to 18th in the UK, meaning Scotlands top three universities all appear in the top 20 of the British league table.

4. Aberdeen Ranked fourth in Scotland, Aberdeen drops one place in the UK table to 29th.

