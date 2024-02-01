Strikes Scotland: School pupils face exam disruption as trade union announces SQA industrial action timetable

Industrial action by 400 staff at the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) could have a “major impact” on preparations for pupil exams.

The Unite trade union announced plans on Thursday to initially hold two 24-hour stoppages on February 23 and 29.

The industrial action, backed in a ballot in November, will also include stopping overtime, an end to weekend working and a ban on accruing time-off in lieu, beginning on February 16 and lasting until May 10.

Unite believes the industrial action will have a "major impact” on the SQA’s ability to prepare for student exams, saying disruption to the external verification process was likely to affect the quality assurance and awarding of qualifications.

It added that there could be disruption to coursework marking for National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher courses.

The union’s members work in all grades and job roles at the nation’s education qualifications body including administrators, managers, processors and researchers.

The pay dispute centres on the SQA’s two-year pay offer for 2023 and 2024. Unite said that for most staff the SQA’s offer equates to 5.75 per cent in 2023, and 3.15 per cent in 2024.

Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary, said: “Unite’s SQA members are being forced by senior management to take industrial action. The pay offer on the table represents a brutal pay cut and it’s totally unacceptable.”