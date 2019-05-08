St Mungo’s High School to host parents information evening on mental health

Parents of pupils at St Mungo’s High School in Falkirk are being invited to go along to an information evening tonight (Wednesday) aimed at offering advice on students’ mental health.

A number of topics will be discussed at the event such as excessive mobile phone and social media use and how parents can support their teens with exam stress and anxiety.

The event, which will run from 6.30pm to 7.30pm will be led by NHS nurses from the Primary Mental Health team and has been organised ahead of Mental Health Awareness Week which runs from May 13 to 19.

The school are also planning a number of initiatives for pupils to help improve their mental health including art therapy, music therapy, nature walks, relaxation and mindfulness.

Parents can find out more at tonight’s event.