Souptastic day at Eyemouth Primary School

Eyemouth Primary School pupils will be donning their aprons next week to make no less than 32 different soups using locally sourced ingredients.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, September 24 and 25, there will be a ‘SoupTastic Day’ when the whole school will take part.

The event is being organised by Eyemouth PS teacher Jennifer Girrity and The SPLASH Project, with assistance from local businesses, parents, Abundant Borders, NHS Healthy Living Network, Eyemouth Rotary, SPLASH volunteers and pupils from Eyemouth High School.

The event is also receiving financial support from Berwickshire Housing Association and NHS Healthy Living Network.

During both days there will be live demonstrations of how to prepare and cook a tasty nutritious soup dish - there will be 16 demonstrations per day so all in all 32 different soups will be made!

Not only will the pupils watch the live demonstrations, they will have the opportunity to get involved by being shown how to chop, grate and prepare the soup on interactive tables. All ingredients will be sourced locally to enable the pupils to follow the theme of ‘Affordable, Accessible and Available’.

Each pupil will get the opportunity to try out some of these tasty soups on the day and everyone will get a goodie bag containing basic ingredients for a soup they can make at home - there will be a recipe included in the bag for this.

All recipes from the event will be collated and added to the Recipe Book the school is bringing together as part of a continuing project.