Calls for change will grow this week if Scotland’s Pisa performance continues to slide

Scottish ministers will be anxious as they await the publication of the OECD’s Pisa scores for maths, reading and science.

Since 2006, the performance of the nation’s 15-year-olds has fallen from being the best in the UK to being significantly behind England, with particularly sharp drops recorded in results for science and maths.

As experts have told The Scotsman in advance of the results for the 2022 tests, due to be published tomorrow, further falls are predicted in a lot of countries as a result of the disruptions to education during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Humza Yousaf arrives at Holyrood with Jenny Gilruth on Tuesday January 10, 2023.

However, while many in education find "league tables” unhelpful, there will be much scrutiny of Scotland’s results in comparison to England, Wales and Northern Ireland, where lockdown rules were similar.

The results will also be published at a time of growing concern over Scottish education’s direction, or lack thereof.

There was already alarm over previous Pisa scores, and frustration over the way Curriculum for Excellence has been implemented in some areas.

In recent weeks and months, unrest has intensified as a programme of reform has stalled, including a proposed overhaul of the nation’s qualifications model.

Local education chiefs have warned that a series of reports on the future of Scottish education have effectively “paralysed” the system.

Meanwhile, many teachers and other staff in schools appear to feel largely unsupported in their efforts to deal with a dramatic deterioration in pupil attendance and behaviour.