Prospective pupils are being invited to find out more about Loretto School, Scotland’s first boarding school, at an upcoming open day.

Set in 85 acres of leafy campus just outside Edinburgh, the school’s ethos emphasises the development of the mind, body and spirit of each of its 600 pupils.

Loretto School was founded in 1827

It boasts excellent creative arts and sporting facilities at both the junior and senior schools – including the Loretto Golf Academy, which attracts young golfers from around the world.

"We strive to know each pupil individually and identify their natural talents and nurture them; we want to make our pupils the very best that they can be,” says Headmaster Dr Graham Hawley.

Loretto School, which was founded in 1827, has a reputation among the country's top co-educational boarding and day schools and boasts a staff to pupil ratio of 1:7.

The Junior School has around 200 girls and boys attending; it is mainly a day school, with some boarders who join at the age of 11, while Loretto Senior School is made up of around 400 girls and boys, 70 per cent of whom choose to board.

Boarders are welcomed in six different houses depending on their gender and year group, and looked after by dedicated and caring staff who make sure all feel at home.

It follows the English curriculum of A-levels and GCSEs and pupils are encouraged to study independently, learn at their own pace and think for themselves in preparation for university.

"The enormous range of activities we offer away from the classroom, on campus and into the wider world, ensures that each pupil can grow and develop, wherever their interests and talents may lie." adds Dr Hawley.

This includes the Loretto Golf Academy, which offers innovative practice facilities – including a ground-breaking indoor centre opened in 2015 – and programmes for both beginners and advanced golfers, in connection with Scottish Golf and nearby courses at Craigielaw and Archerfield, East Lothian.

"Our open days are the perfect opportunity for future pupils and their parents to see behind the scenes and discover just how much we have to offer by meeting the teachers, house staff and current pupils," he adds. "Prospective pupils will be matched with one of our pupils who has similar interests and given a bespoke tour of the campus to show them life at Loretto through our pupils’ eyes.”

Open days will take place on Saturday, 28 September, for those aged 12 and over, and on Saturday, 5 October, for those aged three to 12.

To book a place, see Loretto Open Day or call the school on 0131 653 4455.