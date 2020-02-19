Scottish school worker 'dragged young boy with autism across the floor by his ankles'

A primary school worker has been suspended after she was accused of dragging a young boy with autism across the floor by his ankles.

The boy’s mum has pictures which appear to show carpet burns on her eight-year-old son’s back.

She alleges they were caused by a learning and care assistant at his school, in Dundee.

A source has confirmed the assistant has been suspended from her post and is now the subject of an internal investigation.

The mum, who asked not to be named, claimed it was not the first time her child has been injured while being physically restrained.

She said her son’s autism did mean his behaviour could be challenging.

“The school’s way of dealing with this is by locking him alone in a classroom that they call the ‘calm room’ until he settles down,” she said.

“He is left in there alone, although a teacher does stand outside the door.

“One day my son came home with these terrible marks on his back.

“When I asked him what had happened he told me that he had been in the calm room when the assistant came in, grabbed his ankles and dragged him along the carpet.”

She said she had reported the matter to Dundee City Council but was concerned the probe would find in the school worker’s favour.

The mum said: “My child has been traumatised by this incident. He isn’t sleeping and he has told me he ‘doesn’t want to be here any more’ because he is so upset by the incident.”

“I am disgusted by what has happened. I am appalled at the treatment of my son and I feel very badly let down by the education authorities.”

A council spokesman said: “The council does not comment on individual personnel issues.”