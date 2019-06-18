Scottish school summer holidays 2019: when do they start and end?

School summer holidays kick off across Scotland on Monday 1 July, stretching for seven weeks.

This is what summer holidays look like for some schools across Scotland, as well as dates for the rest of the year.

Aberdeen

Aberdeen schools will start their summer holidays on Monday 8 June and will finish on Tuesday 20 August.

The rest of their school year goes as follows:

September holiday: Friday 20 Sept - Monday 23 Sept

October holiday: Monday 14 Oct - Friday 25 Oct

In service day: Friday 22 Nov

Christmas holiday: Monday 23 Dec - Friday 3 Jan (2020)

Dundee

Dundee students will begin their summer holidays on Monday 1 July and will finish on Monday 12 August.

The rest of their school term goes as follows:

October holiday: Friday 4 Oct - Monday 21 Oct

In service day: Thursday 14 Nov - Friday 15 Nov

Christmas holidays: Friday 20 Dec - Tuesday 7 Jan (2020)

Perth

Perth and Kinross students will begin their summer holidays on 1 July and will finish on Wednesday 21 August.

The rest of their school term for the year goes as follows:

October holiday: Monday 7 Oct - Friday 18 Oct

In service days: Thursday 14 Nov - Friday 15 Nov

Christmas holidays: Monday 23 Dec - Friday 3 Jan (2020)

Stirling

Stirling students will begin their summer holidays on 1 July and will return on Wednesday 21 August.

The rest of their timetable for the year goes as follows:

October holiday: Monday 14 Oct - Friday 18 Oct

Christmas holidays: Monday 23 Dec - Friday 3 Jan (2020)