Scottish government to intervene to stop council teacher cuts - reports

Scotland's education secretary is preparing to intervene to stop local councils cutting teacher numbers and reducing the number of school hours.

According to reports, Shirley-Anne Somerville is considering options and is likely to announce action that will prevent the number of school hours being reduced within days.

It follows reports that several local authorities, including SNP-led Glasgow city council, are considering education cuts to balance their budgets with concerns from ministers that hundreds of teaching jobs could be cut as councils try to make savings.

Speculative plans have already been drawn up by Glasgow City Council to cut 800 teaching positions, with closing primary schools early on Fridays also floated as a possibly way to help deal with its £68 million funding shortfall.

Such a policy would contradict an SNP manifesto commitment to increase the number of teachers and classroom assistants in Scotland by at least 3,500 before the next election.

The Scottish Government would not be drawn on the issue, but Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said: “We have very clear commitments to improve Scottish education.

“Ministers are firm in their views that Scottish education would not be improved by having fewer teachers or less time in school.”

Responding to the plans in Glasgow during First Minister’s Questions last week, Nicola Sturgeon talked up the autonomy of councils in the handling of education, but added: “As my record shows and indeed as Government’s funding to councils demonstrates, I am in favour of more teachers, not fewer teachers.”

Government intervention would come in the wake of growing disagreement between local authorities and ministers over financing.

Local authority body Cosla has repeatedly called for more funding from Government to avoid cuts to public services, saying a £550 million cash increase in next year’s budget could be as low as £71 million when ring-fenced Government plans are accounted for.

The issue was raised at Holyrood last week with Conservative leader Douglas Ross branding the proposals of teacher cuts in Glasgow and elsewhere "deeply worried"

When asked how many teachers would lose their jobs across Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon did not offer a specific number saying she respected the "autonomy of democratically elected institutions".