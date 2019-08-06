Scottish exams: Pupils across Scotland receive results

Tens of thousands of pupils across Scotland will find out their exam grades today as results are published nationwide.

More than 136,000 candidates who have completed the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) exams, courses, and awards over the past year will be notified of their results.

Pupils across Scotland will today receive their exam results. Picture: John Devlin/TSPL

For most that will mean waiting for an envelope in the post, while others who have a MySQA account will receive their grades by text or email from 8am.

The SQA reminded users to ensure their mobile phones are charged, have credit on them and the correct phone number has been registered.

Email delivery may take longer depending on the candidate's service provider and the qualification body said they should check their spam folder if it does not arrive.

Skills Development Scotland (SDS) said expert careers advisers will be on hand from 8am to discuss with pupils their next steps.

Director of career information James Russell said: "If your results aren't what you expected don't panic, you have lots of options.

"Our experienced advisers are here to help you and your parents and carers with information on all the options and opportunities available to you."

NSPCC Scotland counsellors are also poised to help any young people worried about their results via the Childline service.

The SDS helpline will be available from 8am to 8pm on Tuesday and Wednesday, and from 9am to 5pm weekdays from Thursday until Wednesday August 14. The number to call is 0808 100 8000.

Childline's free confidential helpline number is 0800 11 11.