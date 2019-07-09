Scotland’s best universities to study at in 2020 – when is the deadline for replying to offers?

Prospective students take note – the deadline for picking the university of your choice is fast approaching.

The cut-off date for replying to offers (if you’ve received all of your university or college decisions by 11 July) is Thursday 18 July.

You must reply to any offers by that date, “otherwise, they’ll be declined, and your application will be entered into Clearing if you’re eligible,” say UCAS.

Deciding where to study can be one of the toughest decisions you’ll ever make, but thankfully there are a number of ranking systems in place to determine where you will get the most bang for your loaned buck.

The Complete University Guide takes into consideration all kinds of factors when compiling their annual list.

Everything from student satisfaction and graduate prospects to the student to staff ratio is considered before each institution is awarded an overall score.

We’ve scoured the list, and picked out the top ranking Scottish universities. Scotland’s oldest university - St. Andrews - ranks best among Scottish unis, and is ranked third in the UK overall.

We’ve listed them all here (their overall scores are in brackets).

The top universities in Scotland:

3. St. Andrews (944)

16. Edinburgh (826)

18. Glasgow (823)

29. Aberdeen (774)

31. Dundee (772)

36. Heriot-Watt (756)

39. Strathclyde (747)

43. Stirling (732)

68. Queen Margaret (652)

77. Glasgow Caledonian (628)

85. Robert Gordon (616)

86. Edinburgh Napier (615)

103. Abertay (569)

104. West of Scotland (567)

The full UK list includes over 130 universities, and can be found at thecompleteuniversityguide.co.uk

It’s worth checking The Complete University Guide for yourself, as you can get even more in-depth rankings, filtering the results by specific categories and the subjects you are interested in studying.