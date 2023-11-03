Schools had been due to strike in Edinburgh, Fife, South Lanarkshire, and Dumfries and Galloway on Wednesday

Council leaders have said additional funding has been found to meet the “extra demands” of a union in a dispute over pay that has seen school support staff walk out on strike.

Employer body the Convention of Scottish Local Authorities (Cosla) has urged Unison to put the news to members and stand down further strike action planned this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Under the new terms, it is understood a pay increase would be backdated to April for all staff rather than just some.

More money has been found in a bid to end school strikes across Scotland. Picture: Michael Gillen

Wages for the lowest paid would also been raised to £15 an hour by 2026, if they can, council leaders have agreed.

A statement from Cosla following a meeting of council leaders on Friday said: “Two of our three trade unions voted to accept the pay offer made on September 21st – at that point, there was no additional money available to increase that offer.

“After intensive talks, the Scottish Government has identified a mechanism to underwrite limited additional one-off funding which can meet the extra demands of Unison.

“This will now allow councils to put additional funding into the offer, allowing all elements of the current offer to be backdated. Leaders recognise the importance of getting money into the pockets of our workforce as early as possible and today’s decisions will hopefully make that possible.

“Given that an extremely strong offer was made to our trade unions back in April and then revised in September, it is disappointing that reaching agreement has taken so long.