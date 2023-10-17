School strikes Scotland: GMB union members vote to accept council pay offer after Unison's rejection
A trade union has lifted its threat of industrial action at Scottish schools after members voted to accept a pay offer from council chiefs.
GMB Scotland members previously suspended scheduled strikes in schools and nurseries to allow members to decide on the revised offer from local authority umbrella body Cosla.
Keir Greenaway, GMB Scotland senior organiser in public services, said on Tuesday that 62 per cent of members working in councils had supported the deal offering a minimum increase of £1.04 per hour for the lowest paid council workers, a rise of 9.6 per cent, and a minimum increase of £1 per hour for their colleagues.
The agreement comes just a day after Unison announced its members had rejected the offer, and would now move to a rolling programme of strikes in schools and nurseries in the coming weeks.
A third union, Unite, is expected to announce its ballot results later today.
Mr Greenaway said: “Our members have now backed this offer which will deliver a fair pay rise for all council workers, but particularly those on the lowest salaries.
“It is not a perfect offer but is a good one and it was right our members, who were ready to strike in support of fair pay, were given the chance to vote on it.
“We have been assured no council services or jobs will be cut to fund this pay offer and will continue to ensure those assurances are kept.”
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.