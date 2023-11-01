School closures: Unison warns of strike 'escalation' if Scottish council chiefs impose pay offer

A dispute that has closed schools across Scotland could be escalated if council chiefs impose a pay offer on staff, union officials have warned.

Tens of thousands of children are missing lessons on Wednesday as school support staff in four local authorities walk out in a row over pay, following national action in September.



The action is part of rolling strikes by Unison members, scheduled to take place across the country in the coming weeks after the union rejected a pay offer from council umbrella body Cosla.

School support staff walk out

The Unite and GMB unions accepted the offer, and local authority leaders are expected to meet on Friday to discuss imposing it on staff.

Mark Ferguson, chairman of Unison Scotland’s local government committee, warned against the move.

“We’ve had some constructive dialogue with Cosla this week, I met with them on Monday, we’re waiting on a response,” he said.

“We’re hoping that they take on board our concerns and the fact that we’re taking industrial action and try and resolve the dispute.

“If imposition happens then I’m pretty sure and confident there’ll be an escalation, our members’ resolve is quite strong and they want a settlement that means something to them in this cost-of-living crisis.

“We urge Cosla not to impose this offer, but if they do then the union will respond in the way that it needs to.”

Workers including janitors, cleaners and pupil support assistants are among those taking strike action in East Renfrewshire, Renfrewshire, Inverclyde and Glasgow.

A large proportion of schools are shut, however some secondary schools may remain open for pupils in S4-6 preparing for exams.

The revised offer represents a minimum increase of £2,006 for workers on the Scottish local government living wage, and a minimum of £1,929 for those above the rate.

The living wage of £10.85 will rise to £11.89 per hour – equivalent to a 9.6 per cent increase.

Mr Ferguson said: “This offer is below the rate of inflation for every single worker in Scottish councils and we want an inflation-proofed offer, but we don’t want that to come from jobs and services.”

Unison has also served notice of strike action in South Lanarkshire, Dumfries and Galloway, Edinburgh and Fife on November 8.

Speaking on the picket line outside Castlehead High School in Paisley, Renfrewshire, Mr Ferguson said members do not want to disrupt children’s education but are being “forced into it”.

He said: “We can’t keep going the way we’re going, we’re not retaining people, we’re not recruiting people, and we’re not valuing our workers in Scottish councils.

“I say to parents, stay with us because if we win this dispute it will be an improvement to everybody’s lives and the children in the longer term.”

Cosla resources spokeswoman Katie Hagmann previously said it had put “an incredibly strong half a billion pound pay package on the table”, and that it is “disappointing” Unison members had voted to strike.