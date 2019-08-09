Review of water samples at Scottish 'blue water' school finds no illness link

An independent review into a Scottish school campus at the centre of health and safety concerns has concluded the schools are safe and there is no link between the campus and illness.

Water and soil testing was carried out at the St Ambrose and Buchanan High School campus in Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire, as part of a Scottish Government-ordered independent review.

Parents have spoken of blue water coming from taps at the schools, built on a former landfill site, and have expressed fears of a link between possible exposure to chemicals and illness among staff and pupils.

The report found water samples all pass drinking water quality standards, but recommends further samples are tested in coming months to address some "minor quality issues".

It also found the methane membrane under the school building was installed correctly and no landfill related gases have been detected, either during installation or currently.

Investigators found elevated levels of a chemical subject to an international industrial ban more than three decades ago after health concerns.

The polychlorinated biphenyls were found in one sample pit in the periphery of the campus site.

The review recommends North Lanarkshire Council completes a "full and independently verified removal of the chemical as soon as possible".

A total of 65 soil samples were taken from the site and contaminant levels from the rest of these were "not of concern".

