Pupils step into the future as new Cumbernauld Academy opens its doors

Decades of being taught in Cumbernauld’s first ever secondary school have come to an end as a new era gets underway tomorrow (Friday).

For pupils and staff at Cumbernauld Academy are set to enjoy the first day of their new term in new surrounds, when its £37 million campus finally opens its doors.

Cumbernauld Academy effectively replaced 1960s-built Cumbernauld High School back in August 2014.

This followed the school’s merger with Abronhill High School.

A new campus has been built beside the old premises which will incorporate Cumbernauld Theatre.

And it will be a proud day for the school when the doors are finally open and the new occupants get to grips with their new surroundings.

It is being stressed too that pupils have made their own contribution to making the new venture succeed.

Mark Cairns, headteacher of Cumbernauld Academy, said: “The success of this merger can be seen in so many ways.

“This is from the excellent exam results to the plethora of awards achieved since then.

“As we now move into a state-of-the-art educational facility, everyone in the school community is excited and optimistic about the future.

“It has been great to have so many of our young people involved with the bespoke aspects of the build from the Cumbernauld mural to the social spaces in the Language and Communication Support Centre.”

Cumbernauld Academy is the second new secondary school to open in the town in recent years.

This was after 1970s-built Greenfaulds High School was re-constructed on land bordering the original building.

The original Cumbernauld High is of course well known to film fans globally as it was used in the location for the film ‘Gregory’s Girl’.