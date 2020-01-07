Private school fees 2020: the cost of sending your child to an independent school in Scotland

Fettes College in Edinburgh is the most expensive private school to send a child to in Scotland, according to the latest set of school fees.
It costs £29,925 a year to send a child to the college as a day pupil for three terms, or one academic year. Boarder fees are higher still at £36,495 per academic year.
Gordonstoun School in Moray closely follows, with day fees set at £29,850 for three terms. The school's boarder fees are greater than those at Fettes College at £41,250 for a child in year 12 or 13.
Edinburgh Steiner School fees are the lowest in the country at £8,744 for a full year.
Introduction of taxes in 2020
It was confirmed in December 2019 that independent schools in Scotland would face new taxes when they lose their charitable status relief.
The change means that schools won't receive a relief of up to 20% on bills for non-domestic rates.
Affected schools warned that they could be hit by a £37m bill in the first five years of the system.
Full list of independent school fees in Scotland
All fees listed are for one academic year of study.
Schools have been listed in order of day fee costs - some schools may hold higher boarding fees than higher ranked schools.
1. Fettes College Day fees: £29,925 Boarder fees: £36,495
2. Gordonstoun School Day fees: £29,850 Boarder fees: £41,250
3. Merchiston Castle School Day fees: £25 530 Boarder fees: £35 190
4. Loretto School Day fees: £24,300 Boarder fees: £35,700
5. Glenalmond College Day fees:£24,000 Boarder fees: £36,900
6. Strathallan School Day fees: £23,532 Boarder fees: £34,650
7. Beaconhurst School Day fees: £20,000
8. Lathallan School Day fees: £19,878 Boarder fees: £27,249
9. Kilgraston School Day fees: £18180 Boarder fees: £31,035
10. St Leonard’s School Day fees: £15,474 Boarder fees: £37,452
11. Edinburgh Academy Day fees: £14,823
12. St George’s School Day fees: £14,700 Boarder fees: £30,435
13. International School Aberdeen Day fees: £14,525
14. Albyn School Day fees: £14,318
15. Belmont House School Day fees: £14,052
16. Dollar Academy Day fees: £14,013 Boarder fees: £32,427
17. Morrison’s Academy Day fees: £13,971
18. High School of Dundee Day fees: £13,650
19. Robert Gordon’s College Day fees: £13,640
20. High School of Glasgow Day fees: £13,470
21. St Aloysius College Day fees: £13,455
22. George Heriot’s Day fees: £13,242
23. St Margaret’s School for Girls Day fees: £13,230
24. St Columba’s Day fees: Boarder fees: £12,935
25. Clifton Hall School Day fees: £12,870
26. Lomond School Day fees: £12,750 Boarder fees: £29,500
27. Hutcheson’s Grammer School Day fees: £12,649
28. George Watson’s College Day fees: £12,555
29. The Glasgow Academy Day fees: £12,540
30. Mary Erskine School and Stewart’s Melville College Day fees: £12,423 Boarder fees: £24,927
31. Kelvinside Academy Day fees: £12,240
32. Wellington School Day fees: £11,865
33. Craigholme School Day fees: £11,850
34. Hamilton College Day fees: £10,305
35. Edinburgh Steiner School Day fees: £8,744