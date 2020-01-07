Private school fees 2020: the cost of sending your child to an independent school in Scotland

Have your say

Fettes College in Edinburgh is the most expensive private school to send a child to in Scotland, according to the latest set of school fees.

It costs £29,925 a year to send a child to the college as a day pupil for three terms, or one academic year. Boarder fees are higher still at £36,495 per academic year.

Gordonstoun School in Moray closely follows, with day fees set at £29,850 for three terms. The school's boarder fees are greater than those at Fettes College at £41,250 for a child in year 12 or 13.

Edinburgh Steiner School fees are the lowest in the country at £8,744 for a full year.

Introduction of taxes in 2020

It was confirmed in December 2019 that independent schools in Scotland would face new taxes when they lose their charitable status relief.

The change means that schools won't receive a relief of up to 20% on bills for non-domestic rates.

Affected schools warned that they could be hit by a £37m bill in the first five years of the system.

Full list of independent school fees in Scotland

All fees listed are for one academic year of study.

Schools have been listed in order of day fee costs - some schools may hold higher boarding fees than higher ranked schools.

1. Fettes College Day fees: £29,925 Boarder fees: £36,495

2. Gordonstoun School Day fees: £29,850 Boarder fees: £41,250

3. Merchiston Castle School Day fees: £25 530 Boarder fees: £35 190

4. Loretto School Day fees: £24,300 Boarder fees: £35,700

5. Glenalmond College Day fees:£24,000 Boarder fees: £36,900

6. Strathallan School Day fees: £23,532 Boarder fees: £34,650

7. Beaconhurst School Day fees: £20,000

8. Lathallan School Day fees: £19,878 Boarder fees: £27,249

9. Kilgraston School Day fees: £18180 Boarder fees: £31,035

10. St Leonard’s School Day fees: £15,474 Boarder fees: £37,452

11. Edinburgh Academy Day fees: £14,823

12. St George’s School Day fees: £14,700 Boarder fees: £30,435

13. International School Aberdeen Day fees: £14,525

14. Albyn School Day fees: £14,318

15. Belmont House School Day fees: £14,052

16. Dollar Academy Day fees: £14,013 Boarder fees: £32,427

17. Morrison’s Academy Day fees: £13,971

18. High School of Dundee Day fees: £13,650

19. Robert Gordon’s College Day fees: £13,640

20. High School of Glasgow Day fees: £13,470

21. St Aloysius College Day fees: £13,455

22. George Heriot’s Day fees: £13,242

23. St Margaret’s School for Girls Day fees: £13,230

24. St Columba’s Day fees: Boarder fees: £12,935

25. Clifton Hall School Day fees: £12,870

26. Lomond School Day fees: £12,750 Boarder fees: £29,500

27. Hutcheson’s Grammer School Day fees: £12,649

28. George Watson’s College Day fees: £12,555

29. The Glasgow Academy Day fees: £12,540

30. Mary Erskine School and Stewart’s Melville College Day fees: £12,423 Boarder fees: £24,927

31. Kelvinside Academy Day fees: £12,240

32. Wellington School Day fees: £11,865

33. Craigholme School Day fees: £11,850

34. Hamilton College Day fees: £10,305

35. Edinburgh Steiner School Day fees: £8,744