Praise for Kirkintilloch school staff who made TES shortlist

Two staff members at St Ninian’s High in Kirkintilloch has been congratulated for reaching the final stages of the TES (Times Educational Supplement) Awards.

In a very strong field, head teacher Paul McLaughlin made the shortlist for Head Teacher of the Year, while his colleague Derryk Gray was up for School Business Manager of the Year.

Although neither walked away with the silverware at the awards ceremony in London this time Councillor Jim Goodall, convener of East Dunabrtonshire Council’s Education Committee, paid tribute to them.

He said: “St. Ninian’s is already an award-winning school with an enviable record for collecting top awards and for two members of staff to get through to the finals of this nationwide event is further proof of the high standards we’ve come to expect from them.

“Congratulations to Paul and Derryk who are both excellent ambassadors for the school and the council.”

The Kirkintilloch school’s 2018 inspection saw the best results of any school under Education Scotland’s current system and ranks it among the top three schools in Scotland.