Poppyscotland’s Bud will teach message of remembrance

An 18-tonne interactive learning space, designed to teach communities across Scotland about the importance of remembrance and the heritage of the poppy, is making its way around the country.

Poppyscotland’s ‘Bud’ - a truck that transforms into a contemporary exhibition - is travelling to schools, community spaces and events over the next four years. Bud has been developed by the charity to allow the public to gain a deeper understanding of remembrance and the poppy’s role in modern Scottish society as a symbol of unity and hope.

Bud will be on the road for more than 220 days a year and will visit all 32 local authority areas in Scotland over the course of the next three years. The next stop will be Edinburgh where Bud will visit Craigroyston High School on Monday 9, Roseburn Primary on Tuesday 10, Clifton Hall School on Wednesday 11 and finally Wester Hailes Education Centre on Thursday 12 December. The visit will see more than 500 pupils experience the interactive learning space.

Visitors will hear moving stories from veterans and learn more about the work carried out by Poppyscotland since the charity’s inception through films and stories from those who have served, those still serving and their families. Each visitor will also have the chance to make their own poppy, using the same techniques used by veterans who work tirelessly each year to make five million poppies ahead of the annual Scottish Poppy Appeal.

Poppyscotland Chief Executive Mark Bibbey said: “At the heart of every poppy is someone’s emotions, opinions and stories, and that’s why we created Bud. This is not about imposing a particular view on visitors; quite the opposite in fact.

“Through contemporary conversations about the poppy and our heritage, we hope to better understand the significance of remembrance and its importance to society. We aim to challenge assumptions and create conversations, and, ultimately, engage with a more diverse audience.

“Over the next four years, Bud will play an important role in exploring the history of remembrance, through the eyes of veterans and ex-service men and women. It will be an absolute privilege to travel the length and breadth of the country, welcoming everyone on board to explore the space for themselves.”

Bud will continue to tour the country throughout the year. More than 50,000 Scots are expected to engage with Bud over the course of the campaign.

