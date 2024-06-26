This is exactly how it works - and how often inspectors turn up 👀

Almost all schools and nurseries in England are now subject to inspections by Ofsted, regardless of their past performance

These can take anywhere from two to five days, with schools only getting one or two day’s notice

Afterwards, schools will receive one of four grades - with two requiring big improvements

Everything from student attitudes, to quality of education, to safeguarding will be assessed

Ofsted judgements are both a useful tool for parents and caregivers, and often a big headache for school leaders.

Ofsted - the Office for Standards in Education, Children's Services and Skills - is a government department responsible for making sure schools and other education facilities are performing well, running in a safe way that supports students to learn. However, Ofsted inspections can also be a source of stress and trepidation for school staff.

A recent poll by the National Education Union finding that nearly three quarters of teachers in England had considered leaving the profession due to the pressure on their mental health - or the “unnecessary workload” inspections create. They were even paused for a while until earlier this year, after a coroner ruled that an Ofsted inspection which saw her school downgraded contributed to the suicide of headteacher Ruth Perry.

But how often do they actually take place, and what are inspectors looking for? And once they’ve completed their inspection, what do the different grades mean? Here’s everything you need to know:

Ofsted inspectors can give schools four different ratings (Photo: Carl Court/Getty Images) | Getty Images

How do Ofsted inspections work - and what do the different grades mean?

Ofsted regularly sends inspectors into schools, nurseries, kindergartens, training facilities offering apprenticeships, plus foster care and children’s social care services. It also inspects about half of England’s private schools.

Schools usually only get two day’s notice before an inspection, although it is possible for them to ask for a visit to be deferred in exceptional circumstances - or even paused partway, a change made after Ruth Perry’s death. Short inspections usually last about two days, while a full inspection can last up to five.

While they are there, inspectors will observe teaching in classrooms, speak to teachers and students (which may involve anything from in-depth discussions to surveys), check to make sure there are lesson plans and that individual progress is being monitored, and sometimes even look over student work.

After a graded inspection takes place, schools will be awarded one of four grades: Grade 1 - or ‘Outstanding’; Grade 2 - ‘Good’; Grade 3 - ‘Requires improvement’; and Grade 4 - ‘Inadequate’. The education secretary will usually intervene for public schools with the very lowest grade, and it will become a sponsored academy. This means it will be managed by special trustees until its performance improves.

How often do they take place?

How often a school is re-inspected depends a lot on their grade from the last inspection. Until recently, schools considered outstanding were no longer subject to inspections unless an issue was raised, but now they too will undergo routine re-inspections - all of them by September 2025 at the latest.

Just like with good schools, routine inspections will take place about four years after the last inspection report was published, although government guidance says this may be up to five years later. In a 2023 update, schools which would otherwise be good or outstanding but were found inadequate due to safeguarding issues will be re-inspected in three months time. Their grade can be boosted if the issues have been resolved.

Schools which require improvement will be re-inspected 12 to 30 months after their last report was published, usually with a monitoring visit in between to make sure it is progressing. Meanwhile, inadequate schools which have become sponsored academies will be re-inspected within 15 months - also with at least one monitoring visit.

Ofsted inspections often include inspectors observing in the classroom (Photo: Adobe Stock) | Monkey Business - stock.adobe.co

What do inspectors look at?

For graded inspections, inspectors look at and judge five main things: quality of education; student behaviour and attitudes; personal development; the school’s leadership and management; and safeguarding.

To judge quality of education, inspectors will evaluate how the school’s curriculum is planned, whether it’s ambitious enough and teaches students what they need to know to succeed in life, and how it supports disadvantaged pupils or those with special educational needs. They will check teachers have good knowledge of the classes they teach, that they are presenting information clearly, and that they are creating an environment that supports learning.

For student attitudes, they will look at things like attendance rates, whether staff and students treat each other with respect, whether school rules are enforced fairly, and how issues like bullying are handled. For personal development, this involves looking at how students are being prepared for the next step in their education, whether they’re supported in discovering their own interests and talents, and whether they are being readied for “life in modern Britain” - embracing Britain's diversity and its values.

There will also be a deep dive into the school’s leaders, including how they engage with and protect their staff and students, how they work with parents and the local community, and finding out how they support all students in completing their studies to the best of their abilities. Effective safeguarding is judged as a part of this, and inspectors will find out about the school’s procedures for identifying students who need help. This could be anything from spotting signs a child is being neglected at home, groomed online, or being abused - even by their peers.

The school’s final grade will be determined by its ranking in each of these areas.