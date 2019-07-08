North Lanarkshire youngsters shows off creativity at anniversary exhibition

A fashion, photography and music exhibition has been displaying work created by young people from North Lanarkshire.

The exhibition at Hope United Church, Motherwell, marked the one year anniversary of Creative Faces Project launched children’s charity Barnardo’s Scotland’s.

Creative Faces was set up to offer training and insight in to the fashion, film, photography and music industries to young people aged 14-26 in North Lanarkshire with experience of the care system.

Young people have been attending workshops throughout the year, and in addition to the industry related training, have been gaining skills in event management and planning to enable them to plan, co-ordinate and deliver the end of year event.

Funding for the two-year Creative Faces project has been provided by The Life Changes Trust.

Heather Kelly, Barnardo’s Scotland Children Services manager, at North Lanarkshire Youth Housing Support Service, said: “Our aim with the project was to give care experienced young people in North Lanarkshire the opportunity to participate in the creative arts; to have an opportunity to express themselves; to discover hidden or suppressed talents, and learn skills they can use in social and workplace settings. But mostly we wanted them to have fun!”

If any care experienced young people in North Lanarkshire are interested in getting involved in the Creative Faces Project call April Brazil on 01698 262443.