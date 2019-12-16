Multi-million sports village plans including student accommodation block unveiled by University of Edinburgh

Plans include conference spaces and a 573 bed student accommodation block on University land.

Proposals for a multi-million pound sports village have been unveiled by the University of Edinburgh.

An artist's impression of the new sports village at Peffermill (Photo: University of Edinburgh)

The complex at Peffermill will include, subject to planning permission, a 12-court multi-purpose sports hall, four-court indoor tennis hall, a strength and conditioning gym, and a fitness gym.

Plans also include conference spaces and social areas for students, as well as a brand new 573-bed student accommodation block to be built on existing University land.

The cost of the new sports village is understood to be easily above £10m and be an eight figure sum, however an exact figure has not been released due to the ongoing procurement process.

Peffermill is already home to astroturf facilities including the National Hockey Academy and multiple five-a-side football pitches.

'It will make a transformational difference'

The new plans will expand the sport offering at the University, most of which is based in the Pleasance and St Leonard's Land, and will see a significant redevelopment of the Peffermill playing fields.

Jim Aitken, director of sport and exercise at the University of Edinburgh, said: “Our plans for Peffermill exemplify the University’s quest to provide accessible sport and physical activity opportunities for our community and the people of Edinburgh.

“The venture will allow the University to consolidate existing relations with local and national sports organisations, create new relationships, increase our sports provision and host a greater number of major events.

"It will make a transformational difference to our sector-leading sport and fitness offer and we can’t wait for it to happen.”

Blane Dodds, chief executive of Tennis Scotland, added: “We are thrilled, along with our partners sportscotland and the Lawn Tennis Association, to be working in partnership with the University of Edinburgh, subject to a successful application process, to provide four fantastic indoor courts for all the community to enjoy as part of an exceptional sports facility.”

More sports available at Peffermill

The tennis facilities are supported by Tennis Scotland’s Transforming Scottish Indoor Tennis Fund which aims to improve access to indoor tennis courts.

The University said basketball, futsal, korfball, netball and volleyball will be added to the sports available at Peffermill, along with improved facilities for hockey and archery.

A 573-bed student accommodation block will be constructed on existing University land for students during term time and for athletes and event attendees during summer months.

The proposals also feature a 2.5km open access exercise route that will border the facility, and an avenue that will commemorate the University’s successful sporting alumni.