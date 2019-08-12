Linlithgow Academy pupils continue to shine

Linlithgow Academy has had another record year of exam results, with S5 pupils performing significantly above the West Lothian average.

Early indications show that the results from S5 pupils across West Lothian’s 11 secondary schools have improved across a number of key indicators at Scottish Credit and Qualifications Framework (SCQF) Level 6, which includes Highers or equivalent qualifications. This is the seventh consecutive year that exam performance has improved in West Lothian. The number of S5 Linlithgow pupils who achieved three or more Higher or equivalent level passes also rose by eight per cent to 74 per cent, with those passing one Higher level qualification rising by three to 84 per cent.

Linlithgow Academy Headteacher Karen Jarvis said: “We are very proud of the achievements of all our young people at Linlithgow Academy.

“The results are a real community effort and are the outcome of hard work from pupils, staff and supportive parents and carers, so huge thanks to everyone who played their part in this success. Pupils worked hard to deliver strong results across a wide range of courses, including leadership and health & wellbeing, alongside the more traditional subjects.

“Special mention must go to all our 104 pupils who achieved five Highers, including the 33 who were awarded five A passes, and the excellent results from our first ever drama and photography courses.

“We look forward to sharing these and other success stories of Linlithgow Academy pupils with the local community once we have had the chance to fully analyse the results.”

The denominational school for the Linlithgow area, St Kentigern’s Academy in Blackburn, also recorded impressive increases in exam results this year. Pupils recorded a rise of 11 percentage points in those passing five or more Higher level courses to 33 per cent, and a nine percentage point rise in those passing three or more Higher level courses to 55 per cent.